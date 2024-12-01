West Seattle, Washington

HOLIDAY SCENE: Serenading Prost West Seattle’s Tannenbaum, as a week of tree lightings begins

December 1, 2024 8:01 pm
 Holidays | West Seattle news

If you’re going to sing “O Tannenbaum” under a Christmas tree, no better place to do it in West Seattle than Prost! That’s one of the songs local musician (and renowned announcer) Tom Hutyler sang there tonight in honor of the official first night of the bar’s Christmas tree.

P.S. Other tree lightings ahead this week include the Our Lady of Guadalupe tree during Light Up the Night on Friday and The Junction’s (somewhat diminished, but illuminated anyway) tree during the Holiday Festival on Saturday.

