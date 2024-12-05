BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Arcade ‘expansion’ Gary’s Place to soft-open December 17

Almost eight months after we brought you first word of Gary’s Place opening on Alki, the “expansion of West Seattle Arcade” is about to open. Co-proprietor Elyssa Cichy sent word tonight that they’ll “have a ribbon cutting and soft opening at 4 pm on Tuesday, December 17th, and then be open officially on December 19th.” She adds, “We will offer a great lineup of pinball, classic arcade machines like Ms. Pac-Man, Defender and Donkey Kong, Japanese imports, and rhythm games. Also available will be beer, snacks, and pizza.” While Gary’s Place – named for Matt Cichy’s dad, who owned and operated arcades around Seattle a few decades ago – has been billed as a more-adult experience, it will welcome all ages, “but we ask that minors be accompanied by an adult.” It’ll be open 7 days a week, noon-11 pm Mondays-Thursdays, noon-midnight Fridays, 11 am-midnight Saturdays, 11 am-11 pm Sundays, at 2820 Alki SW (in the space previously occupied by Outer Space Seattle). The Cichys opened West Seattle Arcade at 2758 Alki SW in July of last year.