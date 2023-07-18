BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Arcade now open!

Elyssa and Matthew Cichy are welcoming players into their newly opened West Seattle Arcade at 2758 Alki Avenue SW! Today is the second official day of business, six months after we first reported on their plan. We stopped in last night for pics. You’ll find a wide variety of games, from classic arcade fare …

… to games brought in from Japan:

And if you want to try your claw-machine luck …

You can go see for yourself right now – hours are 11 am-10 pm Mondays-Thursdays, 11 am-11 pm Fridays, 10 am-11 pm Saturdays, 10 am-10 pm Sundays. As noted in our original January report, they’re also offering birthday-party space.