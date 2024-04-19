BIZNOTE: West Seattle Arcade taking over a second Alki space to open Gary’s Place

(December photo courtesy Outer Space Seattle)

That’s part of the space at 2820 Alki Avenue SW that held Outer Space Seattle until just under four months ago. Now we know who’s moving in – here’s the announcement we received today from the proprietors of West Seattle Arcade:

West Seattle Arcade is expanding into a second space one block up the beach. We will be opening our sister location, Gary’s Place, (named for Matt Cichy’s dad, who owned and operated arcades around Seattle in the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s). Gary’s Place will afford us the opportunity to offer even more to our customers. We will be serving beer and snacks, along with an offering of some more classic arcade machines, more rhythm games, and a slightly more-grown-up atmosphere. As an extension of the West Seattle Arcade, Gary’s Place will be all ages, and accept the same Play Cards that we currently use.

We are working hard to get Gary’s Place up and running as soon as possible, but a lot of the timing will depend on how smoothly the permitting process goes.