YOU CAN HELP: Girls to Girls reaches across the Sound to help across the globe

One of that student group’s members, Jane is a West Seattle teen who goes to school on Vashon Island, where she’s part of a club that’s reaching across the globe to assist other girls. They’re also reaching across Puget Sound to invite more West Seattleites to support their work, with an online presentation Tuesday night. Here’s their announcement:

Girls to Girls is a student-led club at Vashon Island High School that connects girls from our club community with another across the globe in Taita-Taveta, Kenya. Our sister club, PETRI, is based at Mercer Island High School, and together, we’re sponsored by SeaVuria, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our mission is to provide scholarships for girls in Kenya, enabling them to continue their education, as the Kenyan government does not fully fund schooling beyond grade 8. In the rural community of Taita-Taveta, where families earn just $3 a day, affording education for all children is challenging, and often, boys are prioritized.

Beyond scholarships, we have also provided computers and menstrual products to support these students in Taita-Taveta. Through our pen-pal program, we foster a special sisterhood with these innovative and resilient girls, creating meaningful connections across continents.

SeaVuria makes all of this possible through fundraising and donations. We organize bake sales, car washes, and are actively expanding our outreach in West Seattle. This November, we’re hosting our largest fundraiser of the year, and we’d love for you to join us!

Event Details:

Dates: November 19th at 7 PM PST

Location: Join us via THIS Zoom Link.

Please also check out our website, seavuria.org, to learn more.