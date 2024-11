(Photo by Sandy Dymale)

Thanks for the photos! Tonight’s moonrise revealed the last supermoon of 2024, the full “beaver moon.” Photographers lined up on the West Seattle shore in hopes of the perfect shot:

(Photo by Doug Eglington)

And then there was this view from Alki, as the moon appeared over the ridge:

(Photo by Michael Ostrogorsky)

If you want to watch for it in the west, Saturday morning’s moonset will be at 8:42 am.