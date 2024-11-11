THURSDAY: West Seattle Art Walk and The Art of Music, all around the peninsula!

November’s second Thursday is just three nights out – and it’ll bring you the West Seattle Art Walk featuring The Art of Music. Here’s the list of who’s featuring art and/or food-and-drink specials for Art Walk’ers on Thursday night (November 14):

Individual artists and venues are spotlighted in this preview on the Art Walk website. Highlights this month include Afro SPK‘s reception, 4-8 pm at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor). You’ll also want to roam between the three Junctions to catch this month’s Art of Music performances:

North to south, the Nathan Roz Duo is performing at Soprano’s Antico in Admiral (2348 California SW), Jean Mann is at The Beer Junction (4511 California SW), and Cyd Smith is at Whisky West (6451 California SW). All performances are 6-7:45 pm with a 15-minute midpoint break, no cover. Learn more about the musicians here!