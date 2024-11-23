HAPPENING NOW: Handmade for the holidays – and tasty, too – at Arrowhead Gardens craft fair

On the southeastern edge of West Seattle is a holiday sale worth going out of your way for today – the craft fair at Arrowhead Gardens (9200 2nd SW). It’s also continuing until 3 pm today. You’ll find some tasty surprises – above, “Mama T” is selling lumpia; below, Linda is a devoted canner whose creations include saffron-nectarine jam, “monkey butter,” syrups, jellies, and simple pleasures like pickled carrots:

She gave up canning for a while after 40 years – and then hopped back into it a few years ago, making small batches. Bill, meantime, has channeled his beautiful photos into calendars and gift cards:

The tables throughout the “welcome center” on the complex’s east side also include warm knitted items for all ages:

Holiday decor too, plus jewelry and more. Support the senior artisans and delight your gift recipients!