FOLLOWUP: Why the West Seattle low bridge broke down again for hours

(Saturday image from SDOT camera looking west across low bridge)

On Saturday, we reported on the West Seattle low bridge going out of service for hours. Following up today with SDOT, we learned from spokesperson Mariam Ali that this all traces back to the September crash that closed it for six days:

We’re still uncovering small electrical issues that have arisen since the crash into the barrier. It seems the impact has caused an intermittent electrical short, which is tripping the fuse. The sporadic nature of this problem has made it tough to diagnose.

Additionally, there’s another intermittent issue that led to longer closures, like the one we saw on Saturday. This problem involves the controller mistakenly registering that the barrier is fully closed when it isn’t. The root of the issue lies in a mechanical gear that triggers a limit switch as the barrier opens and closes. Sometimes, this gear can slip or skip a tooth, throwing it out of sync with the gate’s movement. We’re continually making adjustments to minimize this movement and keep the gear aligned, but the problem persists.

We are working with the barrier manufacturer to find a more permanent fix.