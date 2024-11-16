CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Police arrest suspected serial robbers, including one 11-year-old

Last night after two more robberies in unincorporated areas just outside Seattle, police pursued and arrested suspects when the chase ended in Capitol Hill. Here’s the SPD summary:

Seattle Police Officers arrested a 21-year-old, 19-year-old, and 11-year-old wanted for a string of robberies in Seattle and surrounding jurisdictions.

During these robberies, the suspects entered the businesses armed with firearms, stole merchandise and cash, before fleeing in stolen vehicles.

Friday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m., the same suspects committed an additional armed robbery in a surrounding jurisdiction. The suspects were pursued in a silver Hyundai by Tukwila Police into Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood.

The pursuit spanned through multiple jurisdictions and involved several agencies including King County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, and Tukwila Police Department.

The males stopped and ran from the stolen car around Spring Street and Harvard Avenue. Officers from Community Response Group (CRG), South, East, Southwest, and K9 Unit contained the area with the assistance of KCSO Guardian One, KCSO K9, and Tukwila PD.

All three suspects were taken into custody without incident and no firearms were located.

Two men were booked into King County Jail, one boy was booked into Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, all for investigation of robbery.