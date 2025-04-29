WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Feds issue ‘record of decision’ for project

The Federal Transit Administration had most recently set today as the target date for its Record of Decision on Sound Transit‘s West Seattle Link Extension project, and at day’s end, ST announced the FTA has indeed just issued the ROD. As ST explains in its announcement, this ends the environmental-review phase and allows the project to move into final design. As noted at last week’s ST Board meeting, though, the agency has some milestones of its own ahead, including revising cost estimates and making funding decisions.