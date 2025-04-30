West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Police response blocking 16th SW

April 30, 2025 8:00 pm
8 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police have 16th blocked for about a block (updated) between Henderson ad Barton. Neighbors believe it’s a barricaded-person situation; we’re working to find out more.

9 PM: Finally found archived audio from the original dispatch. Police responded around 5 pm to a report that a woman’s boyfriend had threatened to shoot her. She is reported to have since gotten out of the apartment safely, while the suspect remained inside.

9:16 PM: As commenters have noted, SWAT officers are now on scene too.

  • DBurns April 30, 2025 (8:20 pm)
    I drove by around 6:30 and the whole block in front of Salvation Army was totally blocked off then; some kind of person in distress makes sense. Hope it all goes well. 

    • Be Safe April 30, 2025 (8:35 pm)
      Domestic violence call 

      • WSB April 30, 2025 (9:02 pm)
        Yeah, I just finally found the original dispatch. Adding above.

  • Be safe April 30, 2025 (8:23 pm)
    SPD SWAT enroute 

  • Neighbor April 30, 2025 (9:02 pm)
    I live in a neighboring house. A man threatened a woman with a weapon and is now refusing to come out of his apartment. SWAT is here with a warrant.

  • Delridge April 30, 2025 (9:09 pm)
    Bunch of swat just flew by my place at 9:05pm

