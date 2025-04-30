UPDATE: Police response blocking 16th SW

8 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police have 16th blocked for about a block (updated) between Henderson ad Barton. Neighbors believe it’s a barricaded-person situation; we’re working to find out more.

9 PM: Finally found archived audio from the original dispatch. Police responded around 5 pm to a report that a woman’s boyfriend had threatened to shoot her. She is reported to have since gotten out of the apartment safely, while the suspect remained inside.

9:16 PM: As commenters have noted, SWAT officers are now on scene too.