WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police pursuit followed string of robberies including two in West Seattle

After reports of a police pursuit northbound on 16th SW and onto the eastbound West Seattle Bridge in the 7:30-8 am vicinity this morning, we asked SPD for more information. They’ve just provided it via SPD Blotter, detailing a series of robberies including two in West Seattle:

Seattle Police are searching for suspects in a string of robberies targeting businesses in South and Southwest Seattle.

Early this morning, a group of people dressed in face masks and dark clothing entered convenience stores and gas stations in and around Georgetown, Rainier Valley, High Point, and West Seattle neighborhoods armed with firearms. In each robbery the suspect/suspects displayed weapons at store employees. In some incidents they demanded cash.

The suspects fled with stolen merchandise and cash. No one was injured.

A blue Kia sedan, believed to be related to the robberies, was recovered from 16th Avenue South and East Marginal Way South. A witness reported seeing the vehicle driving erratically before hitting a curb. Officers found the vehicle disabled and unoccupied. The car was an unreported stolen vehicle and will be processed for evidence.

Seattle Police Robbery Unit Detectives arrived at the scene and are leading the investigation. No suspects are in custody currently.

If anyone has information, please contact Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The robberies occurred in the following locations:

Incident Number 2024-323332. At 5:25 a.m., in the 7200 block of East Marginal Way South.

Incident Number 2024-323336. At 5:37 a.m., in the 2800 block of Rainier Avenue South.

Incident Number 2024-323367. At 6:40 a.m., in the 7500 block of 35th Avenue Southwest.

Incident Number 2024-323372. At 6:50 a.m., in the 4500 block of Fauntleroy Way Southwest.

We’re still trying to find out exactly how the vehicle that was being pursued onto the bridge factored into this, as archived radio indicates that at one point, officers were looking for two vehicles described as a “silver sedan” and “dark KIA.”