MORE TIME TO DECIDE! Morgan Junction Community Festival’s participation deadline extended

(WSB file photo, Morgan Community Festival)

If you’re thinking about having your business, organization, or school participate in this year’s Morgan Junction Community Festival – a fast, fun festival coming up June 14 – you have a bit more time to decide. Here’s what the Morgan Community Association asked us to share with you:

The Morgan Junction Community Festival is on the horizon! Today, in conjunction with the Last Call for Festival Vendors, we’re moving the application deadline to May 15th.

The Morgan Junction Community Festival returns to Morgan Junction on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. It features live entertainment in Morgan Junction Park, and vendor booths with local businesses, artisans/craft folks, non-profit organizations, and government groups in the parking lot behind Zeeks Pizza.

Vendor booth applications can be found on the Morgan Community Association (MoCA) website at https://www.morganjunction.org/festival.

The vendor application deadline is formally moved to 5:00 pm on May 15, 2025.

Vendor applications will be reviewed after the May 15th deadline, and notifications sent by May 20th. Accepted vendors will receive payment instructions with their acceptance and must pay for their booth by May 25th.

For any inquiries, please reach out to the Morgan Junction Community Festival team at mo*****@***il.com. Thank you for your support in making the Morgan Junction Community Festival absolutely amazing.