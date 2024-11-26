COUNTDOWN: 2 days until Thanksgiving! Here’s what our Holiday Guide is serving up

(WSB file photo, The Hall at Fauntleroy)

Two days until Thanksgiving! We wanted to take the chance to remind you of what you’ll find in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, related to the first big holiday of the season:

FREE FEASTS: The Hall at Fauntleroy, the West Seattle Eagles, and Admiral Pub all welcome you this year

RESTAURANTS/COFFEE SHOPS: We have two lists linked in the Holiday Guide, if you’re interested in someone else doing the cooking or coffeemaking

GROCERY STORE HOURS: See who’s open (and when) and who’s not

START YOUR HOLIDAY ON THE RUN: Want to move before you eat? See the organized events

Beyond Thanksgiving, our guide lists dozens of West Seattle holiday events and activities. (If we’re missing yours, send it! Email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302, any time!