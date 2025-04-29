WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: School vandalism; day-care burglary

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports from facilities serving children:

SCHOOL VANDALISM: After seeing a short Seattle Police summary about vandalism in the 5000 block of SW Spokane – the location of Alki Elementary‘s temporary home in the former Schmitz Park Elementary – we contacted Seattle Public Schools late Monday to ask for information. Here’s what we received at the end of the day today:

During the weekend, offensive language was spray-painted across multiple areas of the Schmitz Park Elementary/Alki Elementary campus. Our Seattle Public Schools Safety and Security Team responded swiftly, working overnight to cover the graffiti before the school day began on Monday. Emergency Maintenance also ensured the area was cleaned thoroughly the following day. A police report was filed, and a law enforcement officer visited the site to gather evidence. We continue to offer our full cooperation to the police investigation.

BRIGHT HORIZONS BREAK-IN: After hearing a bit about a police response at the day-care center on the lower level of the Link mixed-use building in The Triangle last night, we requested and obtained the police report today. It says someone broke the door glass while a janitor was on site, though he didn’t see it happen. The report says a laptop and 10 iPads were missing.