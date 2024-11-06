BIZNOTE: Double birthday deal at Aimee Owenz

(October photo courtesy Aimee Owenz)

Last month, we reported on the opening of the Aimee Owenz food truck at 35th/Barton. Today the sibling operators are offering a deal in honor of their shared birthdays:

We (my brother and I) at Aimee Owenz happen to share a birthday November 6th (not twins) and are offering a special to celebrate our birthday with everyone! We are selling the Owenz Sandwich (steak) for $11 and the Aimee Sandwich (tofu) for $6. We also added a website for online ordering aimeeowenz.com and Door Dash should starting this week. I know the election stuff has got everyone feeling all types of ways, but hopefully we can bring smiles and full happy bellies with our sandwiches!

Birthday siblings Jenn and Zach operate one of two food trucks in the lot outside the former Tony’s Market,