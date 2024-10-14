West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Sandwich truck Aimee Owenz opening in ex-Tony’s lot

October 14, 2024 11:59 am
|      3 COMMENTS
(Photos courtesy Aimee Owenz)

After Tony’s Market announced its impending closure in August, we learned a food truck with Cuban sandwiches was on the way to its lot, which already hosts a Mexican-food truck. The sandwich truck’s owner then turned up in a comment thread on another food story, and promised to update us when she was ready to open. Now, after soft-opening last weekend, the Aimee Owenz truck will officially open tomorrow. Proprietor Jenn tells WSB, “We are tentatively planning to be open Tuesday through Saturday 11 am-7 pm. We are working on our website and will be adding DoorDash too.” In the meantime, here’s the menu. And here’s a photo of their Cuban sandwich:

The Aimee Owenz truck is on the east side of the lot at 35th/Barton.

3 Replies to "BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Sandwich truck Aimee Owenz opening in ex-Tony's lot"

  • Andrew October 14, 2024 (12:20 pm)
    Reply

    I happened to stop by the new food truck yesterday, their opening day.  I was actually on my way to the Deli Mart on 35th Barton for a sandwich, but saw the new truck and pulled over to check it out.  I got the “Owenz Sandwich”.  While it was being made, I was offered a sample of “boiled peanuts” which I’ve never heard of before.  Apparently a big deal in the south?  Anyway, they were delicious!  Tastes completly different than a peanut!  More like a nuttier edemame than a peanut.  Really good.The sandwich was great!  I was worried it’d be too much like Paseo which are enormous and impossible to eat without making a huge mess.  This sandwich was more on the dainty side, but just how I like it!  Seasoning was perfect, and the quality of the hogie was top notch.Get a chance to give them a try!  I will be back.

  • Jason October 14, 2024 (12:23 pm)
    Reply

    Looks good! I will stop by soon.  Love more Dash options too.

  • Charlie October 14, 2024 (12:24 pm)
    Reply

    SO excited to see vegetarian options with tofu! So many veggie sandwiches around here are missing protein options. Can’t wait to try these!

