BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Sandwich truck Aimee Owenz opening in ex-Tony’s lot

(Photos courtesy Aimee Owenz)

After Tony’s Market announced its impending closure in August, we learned a food truck with Cuban sandwiches was on the way to its lot, which already hosts a Mexican-food truck. The sandwich truck’s owner then turned up in a comment thread on another food story, and promised to update us when she was ready to open. Now, after soft-opening last weekend, the Aimee Owenz truck will officially open tomorrow. Proprietor Jenn tells WSB, “We are tentatively planning to be open Tuesday through Saturday 11 am-7 pm. We are working on our website and will be adding DoorDash too.” In the meantime, here’s the menu. And here’s a photo of their Cuban sandwich:

The Aimee Owenz truck is on the east side of the lot at 35th/Barton.