Street safety, park cleanup, more at Morgan Community Association’s fall meeting

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Lots of info as usual at the quarterly Morgan Community Association meeting, facilitated last night in Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation‘s downstairs meeting room by MoCA president Deb Barker.

POLICE: “Making a lot of progress in hiring,” said precinct operations Lt. Nate Shopay. As the chief herself said in a recent interview, she’s probably staying on a while longer. He said the new commander Capt. Krista Bair is “an exciting person to work for” and they’ve been switching up their strategy. We asked if there’s anything at all they can say about the most recent homicide, at Shree’s Truck Stop on SW Detroit last Sunday; in short, no (Lt. Shopay then told us today on followup that detectives are pursuing several leads). Barker asked if any traffic control is planned for ballot boxes around the deadline on Election Night; Lt. Shopay said he hadn’t heard of anything but could certainly consider a request. Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite noted the annual Seattle Public Safety Survey is open for the next six weeks, and reminded everyone that it informs community-policing plans for the neighborhoods. She also showed the crime-data dashboard you can access any time on the SPD website; for Morgan, for example, August had far fewer crimes reported than a year earlier, and September stats should be available soon.

PARK-ADDITION SITE CLEANUP: The toxic soil left over from the gas station and dry cleaner on the Morgan Junction Park Addition site has been dug up and hauled away by a licensed hazardous-waste transporter. Barker said the contractor told her the soils were more contaminated than expected, so they had to excavate a bigger area, 850 square feet more. She was told the expansion was determined by results of testing as they worked. Soil testing was done on site. Now Parks has Department of Ecology clearance. The hole is still awaiting being filled because a permit is needed for filling SDOT right-of-way in the extra excavation area, Barker said. Once they’re ready to start filling, it won’t take long – maybe two weeks or so.

ALL-WHEELS AREA DESIGN: Josh Radick from Morgan Junction All-Wheels Area said it’s been a very fruitful summer with grant-funded design work as well as volunteer work. MJAWA’s Matthew Johnston said they made it through first level of Parks’ internal ProView review; next level is Pro View Tech, scheduled for October 29 – “if we clear that gate, Grindline will start drafting construction documents, that should take 4 to 6 weeks, we hand those over and MJAWA moves on to an advisory role.” You can see the approved website on their website – that’s the one going to ProView Tech. Johnston said Parks asked them to engage in more fundraising – MJAWA’s contention is that all the grant-funded and volunteer-powered contribution they’ve made are plenty. “We’re not adding a lot to the project – we paid for the design.” They got feedback in support of “a plaza design with a little bit of everything” – 6′ x 3′ wide, 12″ ledge, quarter pipe with a hip, seated ledge for spectating or skating – front piece on California with Morgan Junction lettering – existing elements are all going to be reused – Johnston says part of it is inspired by Duwamish River running under the West Seattle Bridge. Radick says the Morgan all-wheels area is going to be a learning space, as compared to the skateparks at Delridge and Roxhill, “much smaller, much less intimidating, something anybody can learn on.” Parks is still projecting construction for next year.

NEW BIZ: Annalise Johnson from Charcuterie by Annalise was introduced. As reported here, the lifelong West Seattleite recently opened a storefront after operating her business – creating “beautiful and delicious charcuterie spreads for any occasion” – as a mobile business. She’s hoping to launch her lunch sandwiches by December.

(WSB photos, 2015 crash at 49th/Graham)

49th/GRAHAM: Zelma Zieman has long been working on safety at this uncontrolled intersection – after getting hit and going sideways in 2015, with SFD having to extricate her and her son. She tried working with SDOT on safety improvements, “didn’t work out.” Then this May, a neighbor also got hit and injured. “The neighborhood is very concerned about this intersection.” Her She said her neighbor’s crash got no police response so is not on the record, but: “This is the only uncontrolled four-way for a number of blocks around it.” They managed to get an SDOT visit but they haven’t heard much since. “We don’t know what the answer is, but we know we need to do something to make it safer.” She’s been trying to research how many of Seattle’s intersections are uncontrolled – and has found thousands. “We know we’re the tip of an iceberg.” She challenged everyone to drive through that intersection and see for themselves = ‘take your time.’ She also challenged everybody to talk to friends and relatives about ‘uncontrolled intersections.’ Longer term, she thinks there needs to be more education about uncontrolled intersections, which folks from other areas might not fully understand.

SDOT: Talking about other intersections, SDOT’s Ching Chan was a guest via video connection. First, an update on Fauntleroy/Rose – the crossing improvements are “moving forward” and they’re working with consultants on the “design concept … evaluating the different treatment options” – they’re hoping to have a concept soon, with construction sometime nect year. Might be a rapid flashing beacon, might be a signal. Is lighting being considered? Chan said she’d find out and get back to the group. Meantime, she reiterated that, as noted earlier this year, Fauntleroy/California is not a good candidate for a walk-all-ways treatment – it might lead to unacceptable wait times for all users, among other problems. Attendees continued offering reasons why safety improvements are needed, including bus-related backups from the RapidRide stops on California NB north of the intersection and westbound Fauntleroy west of the intersection.

HIGHLAND PARK WAY: MoCA joined in the multi-group

letter offering alternatives to the proposed elimination of a downhill lane on Highland Park Way SW, expressing concern that it is important to keep at full width in case it’s needed again as a relief valve for getting traffic off the peninsula. They’re meeting at 4 pm Oct, 29 to walk from the top to the bottom. “This is such a key corridor for West Seattle, so MoCA decided that articulating some concerns” was called for. West Seattle Bike Connections and the Highland Park Action Committee are involved too.

ZONING MAPS: As reported here earlier in the day, the city has come out with new proposals for zoning.

CITY COUNCIL RACE: Neither candidate for the citywide Position 8 seat was available – appointed incumbent Tanya Woo had to be at the council budget hearing (which ran past 10 pm); challenger Alexis Mercedes Rinck was ailing. So their campaign managers spoke in their stead.

NEXT MEETING: Watch MoCA’s website for word of the next meeting, third Wednesday in January.