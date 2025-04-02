CONGRATULATIONS! Top-two finish for Genesee Hill Elementary Book Bandits in Global Reading Challenge

Thanks to Andrea for the report and photos from a big event tonight!

Seattle Public Library hosts the Global Reading Challenge annually for teams of Seattle 4th and 5th graders. Two West Seattle teams advanced to the citywide finals on April 2 – Genesee Hill Elementary and Lafayette Elementary. The Genesee Hill team, the Book Bandits, tied for second place in the citywide final! Those seven Genesee 5th-graders worked for months reading and re-reading the books selected for the challenge and won their school and semi-finals to advance. They competed against 10 other teams. Genesee Hill librarian Lindsay Yost has been helping the team prepare and cheered them on from the audience on the big night.

The Book Bandits – Avery, Collin, Henry, Laird, Lake, Si, and Tommy – deserve big kudos for their hard work!