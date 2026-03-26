‘Summer of Safety’ hours, patrols to start earlier and end later this year at Alki Beach

In recent years, summer hours and patrols at Alki Beach (and Golden Gardens) have started around Memorial Day and ended around Labor Day. This year, the city Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners was told tonight, they’ll start earlier and end later – May 1 through September 30. While the “Summer of Safety” briefing did not get into specifics like park hours, some other details were discussed such as plans for more patrols by Park Rangers, police, and Animal Control, plus larger signs about park policies, and a “really fun” social-media campaign including the mayor and police chief.

The city’s 31 rangers will be spread out on shifts between 9 am and midnight.

And they’re trying a pilot program with overnight private security guards to be posted at two parks – Golden Gardens and Magnuson. One other note, though “summer” will start earlier and end later, beach-fire season will remain as it’s been, Memorial Day through Labor Day, and there’ll be a “support program” to go with that. We’ll follow up with Parks to see what other details are available for this summer’s plan.