BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Alki Lumber’s last West Seattle customer

Earlier this week, we reported that – after more than a century – Alki Lumber would officially close its West Seattle Triangle location at end-of-day today. Shortly after they did, two readers sent photos of the last customer, Siobhan Costello – the one above, from John Bennett, the one below, from Andy McConnell:

John also sent this photo of the picture of Jim Sweeney, who ran Alki Lumber – founded by his grandfather – for half a century until his death in 2012:

The Sweeney family sold the Alki Lumber business to Marine Lumber in 2021 but retained the land, on which they hope to eventually build the Sweeney Blocks mixed-use project, which completed Design Review years ago but has been on hold pending more favorable conditions for development. Meantime, Alki Lumber reopens Monday as Alki Marine Lumber at its new South Park location, 558 S. Kenyon [map].