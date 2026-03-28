COUNTDOWN: Five weeks until you can help West Seattle Food Bank ‘Nourish & Flourish.’ Special guest revealed!

Five weeks from tonight – on Saturday, May 2 – you can help the West Seattle Food Bank “Nourish and Flourish” by being part of its annual dinneer and auction, as an attendee and/or sponsor. This week, a special guest was revealed – here’s the WSFB announcement:

The West Seattle Food Bank (WSFB) is pleased to announce that Seattle comedian Scott Losse will join this year’s Nourish & Flourish gala as a special guest, bringing humor and heart to an evening dedicated to community, compassion, and impact.

Losse — recently featured as an “Undisputable Champion of Comedy” in The Stranger — is known for his sharp, relatable takes on life in the Pacific Northwest and his ability to connect audiences through both humor and honesty.

At Nourish & Flourish, Losse will provide a moment of levity during the program, helping to balance the evening’s powerful stories of need and resilience with laughter—an essential ingredient in bringing communities together.

“This event is about nourishing hope,” said Robbin Peterson, Development Director at West Seattle Food Bank. “Scott’s ability to help people laugh, even in challenging times, reflects exactly what community looks like— showing up for one another with both compassion and joy.”

Losse’s connection to West Seattle Food Bank is deeply personal. His wife Janelle was inspired to pursue a career in social services and nonprofit work after volunteering as a child alongside her grandmother — who was one of WSFB’s volunteers in the early years of the food bank.

“That legacy of service — passed from one generation to the next — is exactly what we see every day at the food bank,” Peterson added. “It’s neighbors helping neighbors, steadfastly across time.”

Nourish & Flourish will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 4105 in SODO, bringing together 300 community members for an evening of storytelling, fundraising, and celebration. Proceeds support WSFB’s vital programs, including food access, housing stability, and essential services for thousands of neighbors across West Seattle.

In 2025 alone, West Seattle Food Bank distributed more than 2.25 million pounds of food, served over 23,000 individuals, and helped keep hundreds of families housed.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at:

westseattlefoodbank.org/nourish-and-flourish or bit.ly/NAF2026