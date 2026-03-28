HAPPENING NOW: Day of ‘No Kings’ rallies, including closed-street gathering in The Junction

10:30 AM: That’s the traffic-camera view of the “No Kings” rally’s early going in The Junction, where California is blocked from SW Alaska to SW Oregon because of the protest, which hasn’t been done for previous rallies. The main local resistance group, West Seattle Indivisible, is NOT protesting here; it’s gathering its members to take buses to the all-city gathering at Cal Anderson Park, so we don’t know who took out the road-closure permit; we called the number on a notice received by local businesses and the contact person said they wouldn’t talk to us until after 2 pm (when the closure is scheduled to end). Ground pics to come.

10:37 AM: The traffic camera’s not providing consistent live video but we’re told some members of the group have started marching northward. Another camera view shows at least one marked SPD vehicle in the street too.

10:57 AM: That turned out not to be a large-scale march, “just a few,” we’re told by one person on the ground, and the main group remains at the California/Alaska intersection.

11:30 AM: Above is a photo from Colman Dock/Pier 50 on the downtown waterfront, where Water Taxi and state ferry passengers are gathering for the downtown side of today’s rallies.

Meantime, some of the Junction group is marching in Walk-All-Ways on the light, then returning to the north side of the intersection.