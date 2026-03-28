More food bank help: Growing – and harvesting – at Puget Ridge Edible Park

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

Last week, we published a call for volunteer help harvesting Puget Ridge Edible Park crops for weekly West Seattle Food Bank donations. We visited during harvest hours to see what’s growing.

We found Stu, Rudy, and Helen digging in on Thursday night, a weekly harvest night from now into fall, hours before a Friday morning run to the West Seattle Food Bank in High Point with the week’s bounty.

Even here in early spring, they’re expecting to aass at least 20 pounds a week – that swells to hundreds of pounds a week in summer, so they can really use extra hands.

This year’s warmer winter weather has sped up the growing season for some crops, like the lettuce and onions they’re growing in the polytunnel.

They’re getting some help – even local Girl Scouts – but would love to see anyone and everyone who can pitch in, particularly 5-7 pm Thursdays. Just show up at 18th/Brandon [map] and jump in. You can take home some of the harvest, too.