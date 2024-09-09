WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three arrested on SW Trenton

Last Thursday, in a comment on an update about city plans to clear the SW Trenton RV encampment, a commenter mentioned police arresting someone that morning. We now have some information about that – first, this short SPD summary:

At 0526 hours [September 5], officers from the SW Precinct observed multiple subjects in the 2600 block of Southwest Trenton Street passing around and utilizing narcotics. Police came up with a plan to detain the individuals and established probable cause for two individuals utilizing and possessing narcotics. The two subjects were arrested with LEAD diversions. A third suspect was arrested for a felony warrant.

We followed up with SPD after seeing the summary. Because two of the people opted into LEAD, we don’t have any information about them. The one who was booked into jail on a previous warrant has quite a saga. 29-year-old Delijahjan M. Hunt has had that warrant out for his arrest for almost two years, relating to a second-degree burglary charge from a West Seattle break-in in January 2020. The case has a very long trail of documents; we just downloaded and read a dozen of them. He was arrested shortly after the burglary, which happened at the Junction Flats apartment building‘s parking garage. Hunt is alleged to have been one of three men who went into the garage and stole a bicycle; police say he was found with the stolen bicycle south of The Junction a short time later. He was rush-charged two days later by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Jail records don’t go back further than a year, so we don’t know when he was released, but he didn’t show up for arraignment two weeks later, and a $5,000 arrest warrant was issued. At some point he was arrested again; in March 2020, he was released on personal recognizance. In July 2020, he didn’t show up for a hearing, but no warrant was issued because of the pandemic – a common practice at the time, we recall from various other cases we covered.

In December 2021, a $10,000 warrant was issued for Hunt’s arrest. By January 2022, he was back in custody, then released when the Northwest Community Bail Fund posted his cash bail. That was forfeited in May, after he failed to show up for an April hearing. Then a $15,000 warrant was issued. He was back in jail by September 2022, when records show Seaview Insurance posting bond via a bail-bonds company. After he failed to show up for yet another hearing, a warrant was issued in October 2022, and the documents trail shows that was the one on which he was arrested last week on SW Trenton. He’s still in jail in lieu of the $15,075 bail for which that warrant was issued; we’ll be checking to see what happens next.