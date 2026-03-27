Milestone for Fauntleroy ferry terminal project, and what’s next

Washington State Ferries has announced a milestone for the Fauntleroy ferry terminal replacement project. The next step is construction of the traffic signal where the dock meets Fauntleroy Way SW – above is a rendering of the intersection with the signal – but here’s what else is happening, as announced by system leader Steve Nevey:

Our Fauntleroy terminal replacement project has completed its planning phase. The Federal Highway Administration recently approved the final Planning and Environmental Linkages study, closing a five-year process of exploring options for replacing the terminal. Based on community feedback, we are moving forward with a design that adds more dock space and increases capacity from about 80 to 124-155 vehicles. This option also avoids impacts to nearby Cove Park, and we will continue refining the design to reduce effects on other sensitive areas. Later this year, the project will enter the National and State Environmental Policy Act phase. This is when we’ll begin preliminary design, complete environmental review and permitting, and continue seeking funding. Major construction is expected to begin in 2028. The new terminal is expected to open around 2031.

WSF says the signal construction, meantime, is expected now to start this fall. Also happening right now, the state is in the permit process to convert the beach house immediately north of Cove Park into an office for the project, among other potential uses.