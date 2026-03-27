New West Seattle High School club’s mission: ‘Do good things for our community.’ Got suggestions?

Help them help you, is the pitch from a new club at West Seattle High School. Here’s their announcement, with a call for ideas – and new members!

(Interact members with Rotary Club of West Seattle members)

A new student-led community service club, Interact, seeks to support its community. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of West Seattle, Interact meets at the West Seattle High School library at 3:50 pm Mondays.

The club is actively planning an annual service projects for the local community and a project that fosters international understanding. It is soliciting ideas from the community on both fronts.

“We need members, so if you or someone you know is interested and a student at West Seattle High School, email us for more information at rotarywshs@gmail.com,” said club president Wynn Johnson. “And if you are a resident in the West Seattle area in need of or have an idea for a service project, please email us as well.”

“Help us help you,” added Interact member Dexter Fleener.

Interact has grown from 3 to 8 active members in its first five months. Past service projects include helping the Rotary Club of West Seattle clean up trash along Delridge Way and raising $890 for the West Seattle Food Bank when SNAP benefits were put on pause during the October government shutdown.

“We do good things for our community,” said club Vice President Dylan Dreier.

Contact: rotarywshs@gmail.com