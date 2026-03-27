FOLLOWUP: Air-conditioning installation soon for West Seattle Library

(Photo from spl.org)

A year and a half ago, we told you that the Seattle Public Library had obtained a $5.5 million federal grant to pay for air conditioning at five branches, including West Seattle (Admiral). Since the library has been without AC, some heat waves have forced it to close. But those days are close to over. We got a tip (thank you!) that the branch was tentatively clearing its schedule later this spring in anticipation of the work. So we asked SPL spokesperson Laura Gentry about the project. Here’s what she told WSB:

The Library looks forward to installing a new HVAC system with air conditioning at the West Seattle Branch! We do not yet have a confirmed start date for the work as we await final permitting and begin the construction bidding process.

We anticipate it will take approximately 3 months to complete the work, and the branch will be closed during that time.

We will be sure to give West Seattle patrons as much advance notice as possible for this closure. We hope to have more information about a project timeline in the next couple of weeks.