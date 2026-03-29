WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 things to do today/tonight

(Alki, photographed late in the day Saturday by Bob Burns)

Hello! Here’s the event lineup for spring’s second Sunday, a relatively quiet day, with the following lineup, mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PALM SUNDAY: We just launched this season’s service list for Easter, Passover, and what leads up to it; we’re expecting to receive more to add – westseattleblog@gmail.com – but it starts with a few of today’s special services.

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is meeting at Dough Joy Donuts at 9 am today for a today’s Sunday Funday run. (4310 SW Oregon)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in early spring produce-and-products season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – and an abundant selection of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, fresh- and pre-prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and chow down on a buffet breakfast.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TAX HELP, BUT BE AWARE … 11 am-4 pm at Southwest Library, registration strongly encouraged as we’re told the slots have been all booked up. (9010 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: One day after leading a large Junction rally, this group continues its regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re invited to hang out at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) CLUB: “Oliver Twist” is this month’s title – 1837 book, 1948 movie; arrive at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) outdoor patio in back around 2:30 pm to chat and get your beverage; meeting starts at 3, details in our calendar listing.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Also at C & P Coffee at 3 pm, steel guitarist Fraser Havens, scheduled until 5 pm, no cover, all ages.

GRIEF CIRCLE, ANY GRIEF: Monthly gathering about whatever or whoever you’re grieving, 3 pm with Listening to Grief at Nurture Wellbeing (6307 California SW).

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 5:30 pm at Bethany West Seattle (8600 9th SW).

LIVE AT TIM’S: 7 pm Sunday night all-ages show at Tim’s Tavern, with West Seattle’s Across 35th, plus Radon Radar, Placeholder, and more; fundraiser for Tim’s. (16th SW & SW 98th, White Center)

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm,jazz to wrap up your weekend, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or helping with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!