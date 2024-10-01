UPDATE: Driver extricated after car-on-side crash on Admiral Way Bridge

(Reader photo sent by Andy)

7:31 AM: SFD has a rescue-extrication response arriving at the Admiral Way Bridge, where a crash involves a car on its side.

7:36 AM: Admiral is fully blocked at the bridge – which has been down to two lanes, one each way, for several weeks because of the earthquake-strengthening project. SFD reports one person trapped in the car that went sideways in the eastbound lane.

(Added – texted photo from another reader)

7:39 AM: Firefighters just told dispatch they’ve gotten that person out.

7:58 AM: The Admiral Way Bridge remains blocked both ways and that’s leading to traffic trouble on other access routes to the bridge, according to police radio, until the scene is cleared. Meantime, we’re checking on the crash victim’s condition.

8:06 AM: The driver is being taken to the hospital. According to what medics told the emergency-room doctors on emergency radio, this was NOT a high-speed crash – she was going “25 to 30 mph” when she hit something on the bridge. Meantime, SFD has cleared the scene; SPD is awaiting the tow truck but just let a bus go through.

8:14 AM: Police are now allowing westbound traffic to go through.

8:29 AM: The tow truck has arrived.