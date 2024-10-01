West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Driver extricated after car-on-side crash on Admiral Way Bridge

October 1, 2024 7:31 am
|      8 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(Reader photo sent by Andy)

7:31 AM: SFD has a rescue-extrication response arriving at the Admiral Way Bridge, where a crash involves a car on its side.

7:36 AM: Admiral is fully blocked at the bridge – which has been down to two lanes, one each way, for several weeks because of the earthquake-strengthening project. SFD reports one person trapped in the car that went sideways in the eastbound lane.

(Added – texted photo from another reader)

7:39 AM: Firefighters just told dispatch they’ve gotten that person out.

7:58 AM: The Admiral Way Bridge remains blocked both ways and that’s leading to traffic trouble on other access routes to the bridge, according to police radio, until the scene is cleared. Meantime, we’re checking on the crash victim’s condition.

8:06 AM: The driver is being taken to the hospital. According to what medics told the emergency-room doctors on emergency radio, this was NOT a high-speed crash – she was going “25 to 30 mph” when she hit something on the bridge. Meantime, SFD has cleared the scene; SPD is awaiting the tow truck but just let a bus go through.

8:14 AM: Police are now allowing westbound traffic to go through.

8:29 AM: The tow truck has arrived.

8 Replies to "UPDATE: Driver extricated after car-on-side crash on Admiral Way Bridge"

  • Chris October 1, 2024 (7:36 am)
    Reply

    Tracy:  You are so awesome.   We heard all the sirens and wondered.   Thank you.

    • WSB October 1, 2024 (7:42 am)
      Reply

      Huge thanks to the unidentified texter who sent photos barely two minutes after the dispatch! (Update – Andy is the texter.)

  • neighbor October 1, 2024 (7:48 am)
    Reply

    The flipped car on eastbound Admiral was what, two weeks ago? Commuters need to relax, after the last light at Starbucks it’s not a road rally to the bridge.

    • WSB October 1, 2024 (8:03 am)
      Reply

      This is NOT believed to be speeding, according to what medics are saying in radio communications with the emergency room. 25 to 30 mph.

  • Sean October 1, 2024 (8:09 am)
    Reply

    The sun rise got em. 

  • Bradley October 1, 2024 (8:14 am)
    Reply

    How does someone manage to do that when you’re driving through a construction site at slow speed? So many awful drivers on the road. 

  • Hiawatha neighbor October 1, 2024 (8:18 am)
    Reply

    I live nearby and asked one of the four SPD officers just standing around to help with directing traffic on the chaotic side streets. They told me they couldn’t help and folks just needed to wait. That was 30 mins ago. 

  • Julian October 1, 2024 (8:29 am)
    Reply

    A fire truck passed me on my run back from the gym. Must have been headed to this. I wonder if other places have as many flipped cars as West Seattle does. I’m trying not to succumb to confirmation bias, but I’ve lived around a few parts of the country and never heard of this happening so frequently.

