Memorial service planned October 19 for Andrew J. King, 1950-2024

Family and friends will gather October 19 for a service in memory of Andrew J. King. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing now:

Andrew James King was born on the 13th of March, 1950. He was the third and youngest child of Donald and Andrea King.

He grew up in north Seattle and attended Ballard HIgh School, from which he graduated in 1968. After high school, he attended college at Pacific Lutheran University, where he earned a Bachelor of Music degree in 1972. He continued his study of music at the University of Washington, where he earned a Master of Music degree with a special emphasis on organ performance in 1974. That same year, he became organist and cantor at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle, where he served until his death on August 7, 2024. He also worked for 35 years at Rainier Industries in the accounting department, serving as the Vice President of Finance at the time of his retirement in 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Larraine, their two children, David and Elizabeth, his brother Donald Jerry, his sister, Carolyn, a niece, three nephews, and many grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins. He lived his life in service to others, and was an influence for good wherever he went. He will be missed by all whose lives were touched by him.

There will be a celebratory memorial Eucharist and Inurnment service on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 1 pm at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle, 4105 California Avenue SW. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Andrew King memorial fund at FLCWS, the West Seattle Food Bank, or the arts organization of your choice.