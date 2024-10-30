LAST CALL! Got your ‘Soaring with Sealth’ tickets yet?

The Chief Sealth International High School PTSA has a reminder this morning:

Last chance to get your tickets for Soaring with Sealth, the Chief Sealth IHS Annual Fundraising Dinner and Auction. We’re raising money to support the PTSA, Performing Arts, and Athletics. Please join us for an evening of fun at the Brockey Center on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 5:30 pm. Get your tickets at this link by October 31st.