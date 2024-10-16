UPDATE: Car-on-side crash on 44th SW

(Added: Reader photo, sent by Todd)

11:57 PM: SFD is sending a rescue response to the 3600 block of 44th SW [vicinity map] for a reported flipped-car crash with someone trapped inside. Updates to come.

12:00 PM: Police tell dispatch ‘everyone’s out of the vehicle.’

12:03 PM: On arrival, firefighters tell dispatch the vehicle is on its side.

12:12 PM: Reader photo just added above verifies that. At least one parked car is damaged. No indication of serious injuries; SFD canceled all responders but one engine.