Celebration of life planned Saturday for DeAnna Rose Piccini, 1971-2025

Family and friends will gather Saturday to celebrate the life of DeAnna Piccini. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community:

DeAnna Piccini was born January 10, 1971, and unexpectedly passed away February 19, 2025.

Born and raised in Seattle, DeAnna’s greatest joy in life was her family. She leaves behind her beloved son Brandon and his wife Laura, along with her three beautiful grandchildren Gianna, Nico, and Demi, who were the light of her life. She is also survived by her loving mother Roberta; her sister Julie and her husband Tom; and her brother Steve and his wife Hettie. In addition, she will be deeply missed by the many family and friends whose lives she touched with her kindness and unwavering spirit.

In her remembrance, we will be hosting a celebration of life at Hope Lutheran in West Seattle on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 12 PM-3 PM, 4456 42nd Ave SW, Seattle.