CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Stolen paintings mysteriously reappear

Back in July, after this year’s Alki Art Fair, we reported that paintings had been stolen from at least two participating artists. This week, after almost three months, half a dozen stolen paintings mysteriously reappeared and are being returned to the artists. We just received that news from Elizabeth Rudrud of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum (which is on Alki, about a block and a half inland from where the fair was held). She tells WSB via email:

This week, I found, and am in the process of returning to the artists, six canvas paintings that were stolen during Alki Art Fair.

Tuesday, I arrived at the Log House Museum and found six canvas paintings placed behind a bench on our protected porch. I initially thought someone had left these as an anonymous donation for the museum, which, as this is a good opportunity to remind your readers, is always, always discouraged and doing so creates significant work for museum staff.

It was immediately apparent, however, that these paintings were not intended as a museum donation. Taped to the back of one of the canvases was a note that said “Return Paintings to Artist” with two artist names. The paintings appear in great condition. I found their websites, confirmed that these were in fact stolen artworks, and contacted the artists.

It is likely the person who initially stole these original paintings, or someone close to them, who made the right decision to return them and correctly believed that our historical society would assist. I am glad that I found these before a passerby decided to take them or weather damage occurred.

Richard Jahn picked up his paintings yesterday and described how devastated he was when they were taken. He said it felt as though he lost a family member. I have been in contact with the second artist and these will be returned to her soon.