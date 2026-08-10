Delridge Triangle Pedestrian Street community design event, West Seattle Glass Float Hunt day 4, more for your Monday

Thanks to Pam Roth for the dahlia photo! Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT, DAY 4: As noted here pre-hunt, no daily clues this year unless a float remains stubbornly unfound (and there HAVE been some clues as a result) – watch for the hand-blown floats all over West Seattle. As of midmorning today, 49 floats have been released and 30 have been found, according to the official website, which shows status when floats are found (provided the finder has used the special QR code).

SUMMER FOOD DRIVE: If you can help, the food is continuing at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor) – our story has the list of what is most needed.

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily splashing continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), whatever the weather, 11 am-8 pm.

WADING POOLS OPEN: With sunshine and a mid-70s high temperature expected, West Seattle’s regular Monday wading-pool lineup will be open – noon to 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way, upper park near the north lot) and at EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden).

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor saltwater swimming pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: The weekly 2 pm meeting for previews and briefings is happening today – here’s the agenda.

DELRIDGE TRIANGLE ‘PEDESTRIAN STREET’: 4:30-6:30 at 18th SW and Delridge Way SW, SDOT plans a “community design charrette” for concepts of how a section of 18th might work if and when converted to a “pedestrian street.”

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUPS: 6:30 pm, weekly group gatherings for people going through grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too! $5.

PRACTICE SPEAKING SPANISH: 6:30-8:30 pm, this informal group gathers at Future Primitive Brewing in White Center (9832 14th SW), all welcome – just be ready to speak Spanish while participating!

ALKI MEDITATION: Two places to get centered on Monday nights – there’s meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Also, free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS AT EASY STREET: 7 pm in-store performance and signing – to get in, you have to pre-order theornew album. (4559 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 2: Two venues on our list with trivia tonight- 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), $2 cash to enter … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

POOL TOURNAMENT: The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament, 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska, entrance on California)

PINBALL TOURNAMENT: Register at 7, play at 7:30, at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night listening with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Monday night singing – karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Huge thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar, which we update daily; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!