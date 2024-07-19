HAPPENING NOW: Alki Art Fair, day 1

Biggest event on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (breaking news precluded a highlight list today) is happening right now – first day of the Alki Art Fair, on the promenade and lawn west of the sand. We’re on our way to the beach now for photos. The list of participating artists is here; the music lineup (mostly Saturday/Sunday) is here. The booths are scheduled to be open until 8 tonight, 10 am-6 pm tomorrow and Sunday, with music 12-7 pm Saturday, 11 am-5 pm Sunday.