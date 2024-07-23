WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglary; paintings stolen

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

BUSINESS BURGLARY: Pecos Pit (35th/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) was broken into overnight. We went over to find out more after hearing about the burglary. They say someone got in through a window and broke into the safe.

Some cash was taken, and as a result, Pecos Pit is going cashless TFN. But they are open for business otherwise.

ART THEFT: Thanks to Kelly for the report on this: At least two artists report having artwork stolen from their booths at last weekend’s Alki Art Fair during the hours when the three-day festival was closed. One is Ula Nero, who is asking people to look for these two paintings:

In all the years I’ve done art shows all over Washington this has never happened to me or any other artists. Tents were cut and graffiti left as the reminder how awful people could be.

We’re checking on that case number; meantime, 24-935511 is the case number for Richard Jahn, who says four of his paintings were stolen, including these two: