CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Charges filed against two teen robbery suspects

Late today, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced initial charges filed against two of the teenage suspects arrested last week in connection with what investigators said was a prolific robbery rampage. The one adult suspect, 18-year-old John Bailey-Johnson of Renton, is charged with robbery, motor-vehicle theft, and unlawful gun possession. The first two charges are in relation to the Bellevue carjacking that preceded the arrests; the third charge is because he’s a convicted felon and can’t legally have a gun. (The one police say they found had been stolen from Kent, and they say Bailey-Johnson was trying to bury it while hiding from police during a search/foot pursuit in Auburn.) Here’s what’s described as his “arrest photo,” from the charging documents:

He is now jailed in lieu of $350,000 bail – higher than the $100,000 initially set last week – and is due in court for arraignment on October 28. The other suspect charged is a 16-year-old, against whom the KCPAO filed two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of unlawful gun possession (because he’s underage). The charges against him stem primarily from a Circle K holdup east of downtown Seattle on October 4. He remains in secure juvenile detention pending his arraignment hearing, set for tomorrow. Prosecutors stress that these charges resulted from what were just the first cases referred to them by police. Here’s more info and context from KCPAO spokesperson Casey McNerthney:

As noted last Friday, in large investigations it is not uncommon for police to refer some cases initially, and then they may refer additional cases later. Prosecutors can make charging decisions on the individual cases if/when prosecutors receive them. It takes significant time for police investigators to work cases and to meet the statewide legal requirements for admissible evidence. Police can refer cases and King County prosecutors can make charging decisions anytime within the statute of limitations. If additional cases are referred to our office, King County prosecutors will address the cases with urgency and review each case individually.

What about the others arrested? McNerthney recaps Friday’s details about a 15-year-old suspect:

There was a 15-year-old arrested last week on a warrant for a previous case that he is on supervision for. In August 2024, that teen was sentenced through traditional prosecution for Taking a Motor Vehicle Without Permission in the Second Degree and Robbery in the Second Degree and was granted a suspended disposition alternative by the Court, as authorized by law. When the 15-year-old did not follow his court-ordered terms, King County prosecutors made a motion for a bench warrant on August 22, 2024. The 15-year-old was arrested Thursday on that warrant. At an Oct. 11 hearing, King County prosecutors asked for the Court to hold him in custody, and the Court held him in custody after hearing from both sides. (There is not a bail amount set in juvenile court – it’s either in or out of custody) The next hearing in that case is 10/23 at the Clark Child and Family Justice Center.

Investigators said they had identified another juvenile suspect, but McNerthney says no case for that suspect has been referred, yet. We also don’t yet have any additional information about the locations of all the robberies to which investigators think these suspects might be linked – just the map from Friday’s story showing three incident locations in West Seattle, one of which we know was the September 30th Highland Park 7-11 robbery attempt with gunfire.