CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Police arrest teenagers they say are linked to almost 80 robberies and other crimes, at least 3 in West Seattle

At least three West Seattle cases are among almost 80 robberies and other violent crimes that police are linking to four teenagers they arrested Thursday in Federal Way. From this afternoon’s announcement, made by Seattle Police, who say other agencies were involved:

On September 5th, many King County police agencies began investigating a rash of violent robberies, carjackings, burglaries, and shootings. This crime spree has totaled 78 known cases throughout King County alone. This group is responsible for at least 22 Seattle cases, most of which are armed robberies. The targets of the majority of these robberies were gas stations as well as late-night fast-food restaurants. The group would often consist of 2-3 males wearing face masks and hooded clothing. The suspects would show up in a stolen vehicle which was either taken in a vehicle theft or a carjacking. They would enter the store, prop the door open, and point guns directly at the employees demanding they open the cash register. In many cases they would destroy computers they believed were tied to surveillance footage. With probable cause generated by the Seattle Police Robbery Unit, we conducted surveillance with assistance from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit (GVRU) on a location where these suspects were known to frequent in Federal Way. While on this surveillance operation, detectives armed with knowledge of a recent Bellevue carjacking that had just occurred roughly 30-40 minutes prior, observed the suspects pulling into the parking lot of this apartment complex. Seattle Police SWAT operators were mobilized as were King County’s Guardian One helicopter and K9 units. The suspects then exited the apartment unit and got back into the stolen Mercedes and drove away.

With helicopter surveillance, a tire-deflation device, SWAT officers, and a foot pursuit, they finally arrested the suspects; the SPD Blotter post gets into those details. SPD’s post also includes this map showing some of the locations, including three in West Seattle:

We don’t have a list cross-referencing the locations/numbers to incidents, and no charges are yet filed referring to specific incidents (that’s expected next week). But during a briefing at HQ this afternoon (we weren’t able to go downtown but watched via regional-media stream), a detective specifically mentioned the September 30th incident at the 16th/Holden 7-11, in which a would-be robber tried to shoot his way into the (locked) store, so that’s one of the cases.

WHAT’S HAPPENED SINCE THE ARRESTS: The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says the lone adult, an 18-year-old, had an appearance this afternoon. He was initially arrested for investigation of unlawful gun possession. Prosecutors asked for $200,000 bail; a judge set it at $100,000. Police say the gun was stolen, and that he is ineligible to possess any gun because he’s a convicted felon. (Juvenile court records show he pleaded guilty in two robbery cases.)

Of the juveniles, here’s what KCPAO spokesperson Casey McNerthney said has happened so far: