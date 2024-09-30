WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Would-be robber tries to shoot his way into locked 7-11

Thanks for the tip on one more incident of note today, early-morning gunfire at the 7-11 at 16th/Holden. We just obtained the summary from SPD:

On 9/30/24 at 3:01 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at a 7-11 in the 1600 block of Southwest Holden Street. When they arrived, they spoke with the victim; he was not injured.

According to the officer’s report, the door was locked for cleaning when the suspect(s) arrived in a dark sedan. The clerk was in the back room when he heard a disturbance at the front door. When he went to the front of the store, a possibly teenage male produced a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at him.

The clerk ran for cover and hid in the back of the store. The suspect attempted to gain entry by using some firewood to break the door window open but was unsuccessful. He then fired multiple rounds inside of the store causing damage. The clerk did not sustain any injuries from the shooting.

The suspect fled the area in the vehicle and was not located. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene. Video footage was also collected as evidence.

Detectives with the Robbery Unit have been assigned to this case. This is preliminary information and is subject to change as they complete their investigation.