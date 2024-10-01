CRIME WATCH: Another West Seattle 7-11 robbery

Thanks for the tip. This time the Admiral Way 7-11 has been hit by robbers. The clerk was held up less than an hour ago. Initial information from police was only that there were two robbers, both masked, and a gun was held to the clerk’s head. This is less than 24 hours after the Avalon Way 7-11 was held up, which in turn was less than 24 hours after a would-be robber tried to shoot his way through a locked door at the Highland Park 7-11. If you have any information about the Admiral robbery, the SPD incident # is 24-279573.