CRIME WATCH: 2019 West Seattle raid leads to 30-year sentence for woman found guilty of child sex abuse

A child-sex-abuse case that began with a West Seattle raid five years ago led to a 30-year prison sentence today. Sentenced was 40-year-old Shabnam D. Pilsuk, found guilty by a federal jury a year and a half ago. Federal prosecutors say that a Seattle Police detective “uncovered information about a website that included discussion of incest and child abuse” and learned that Pilsuk was its operator; investigators then found out she “had traveled with an 11-year-old and sexually molested the child.” In March 2019, the news release about the sentencing says:

Seattle Police and Homeland Security Investigations served a judicially authorized search warrant on Pilisuk’s West Seattle home. They seized her electronic devices. The devices were forensically examined and determined to have images of child sexual abuse.

Then in November 2021, prosecutors say, the aforementioned victim disclosed that they had been abused; Pilsuk has been in custody since then and was found guilty on five felony counts last year. For today’s sentencing, federal prosecutors asked for a 45-year sentence; U.S. District Judge Tana Lin ordered Pilsuk to serve two-thirds of that.