BIZNOTE: Ounces hosts seasonal fall events, Burbs Burgers, pumpkin patch, more

By Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Big things are happening at Ounces in North Delridge (3809 Delridge Way SW), to celebrate the fall season and to keep customers well-fed and in good spirits.

Vrablik said this is the first year for the patch, which aims to provide a fun local option for Ounces customers and families to get a seasonal experience that’s close-to-home:

The patch will be open when Ounces is open, through next Saturday (October 26) (closed on Monday), and visitors can pick out their favorite pumpkins for sale and also take photos in the “hay bale photo booth:”

Kids and dogs are welcome, and admission is free. All pumpkins onsite are for sale, and Vrablik said that pumpkin prices are likely to be decreasing this weekend. Vrablik added that there are plans to expand the patch next year, and to perhaps look at other seasonal-themed partnership ideas.

As you’ll notice in the top-left of the photo above, behind the pumpkin patch there is another new addition to the Ounces area: smash-burger vendor Burbs Burgers, which as we reported last month has relaunched and expanded into West Seattle, and it’s now open for business in the portion of the property where food trucks had previously set up: West Seattleite Bersain Gutierrez is the new owner of Burbs, and told us that business has been solid since they opened as part of Ounces’ Oktoberfest event earlier this month, and said that they plan to be open on same days/times that Ounces is open (6 days per week).

Gutierrez said their most popular signature items are the “Special B” smash burger on a pretzel bun, and the “Burbs Dog” loaded hot dog:

Burbs’ posted menu:

As for Ounces itself, the taproom and patio remain the centerpiece of the area:

And employees like Travis are ready to pour a great beverage on-tap:

Ounces also has a special event coming up next Saturday Oct 26: Beer Garden Trick-or-Treating for the kids from 2-5pm. That will also be the last day of operation for the pumpkin patch. Vrablik added that the patch’s hay bales will be up for grabs starting on Sunday Oct. 27, for anyone who would like them for their garden etc.

Business hours for Ounces are: