FOOD FOLLOWUP: Cascadia Fresh Market still open, hoping to extend test run. Here’s what’s in it for you!

(File photos courtesy Cascadia Fresh Market)

Back in May, the West Seattle couple who own Cascadia Produce opened a small grocery store meant to be an oasis in the North Delridge “food desert” – Cascadia Fresh Market (5444 Delridge Way SW). They said they planned a pilot – test run – to see if the community would embrace this neighborhood spot to shop for affordable, nourishing food. Recently we asked co-proprietor Jill Moore what happened and what’s next. She provided this detailed, and hopeful, update, including big news:

Cascadia Fresh Market opened in May of this year with the goal of exploring our “fresh-food bodega” concept on the food-desert neighborhood of North Delridge through the end of August 2024. In that time, we hoped to show that people desired healthier food conveniently located to them and would change their habits to shop there. We also partnered with schools to engage local elementary school communities in introducing good, affordable food to kids and families, and pursued programs like SNAP/EBT, Fresh Bucks, and partnership with the West Seattle Food Bank to make sure all fresh food is utilized to its highest potential.

So How Did It Go?

It was a mixed bag. But most of the things that fell out of the bag were good. There were victories, failures, and a lot of rapid learning. We are more certain than ever that we want to nurture this market space in our community. However, we didn’t achieve consistent profitability during the initial pilot. The people that shop with us are enthusiastic about the mission, the value, and the atmosphere. There is a real value proposition for them – save money, shop conveniently, and support kids in their community all in one fell swoop. But the Fresh Market needs additional shoppers to achieve long-term viability. With margins on produce and grocery items low, many transactions are required to turn the profit necessary to support overhead. We know more time is required to build that shopper base – and that is the big announcement here today.

Cascadia Fresh Market OPEN and in Talks to Extend Pilot

Cascadia Fresh Market is seeking more time in the space to determine if our market experiment is a success. We are in discussion to extend our time in the 5444 Delridge Way SW space until at least June of 2025, so that we can properly establish and assess the business’ future. The new lease/dates have not been finalized yet, but this is our direction and the landlord seems open to this new timeline and mutually beneficial agreement.

Tenders EBT/SNAP and Fresh Bucks Now Accepted

We recently got both SNAP and Fresh Bucks implemented in the Fresh Market – we do hope that will lead new shoppers to the market and push us into sustainability. We are looking for ways to make this known more widely, as well as our daily hours (10 – 7 pm). Our goals during the extended pilot period will include keeping prices low, while bringing in key local foods including ready-made grab n go selections from local food entrepreneurs who also wish to reduce food waste and feed more people. Cascadia Fresh Market will partner our faces off with schools and business and institutions and care facilities – anywhere where people are, there should be access to good food. We are working new programs with West Seattle preschools and elementary schools that include experiential learning about nutrition and food access for vulnerable families. We hope to partner with local senior living facilities and medical institutions to bring fresh food access to communities with limited transportation as well.

The Fresh Market is open every day from 10 am – 7 pm on Delridge.

If any small business can do this, we can. Cascadia Produce is a wholesale food access company with a warehouse and a small fleet of trucks based in Auburn. We (Jeremy and Jill, owners) live 650 steps from the market front door. From our vantage point, there is no shortage of food and no logistical hurdles preventing us from bringing right-size quantities to North Delridge. Our business has all of the resources needed to keep a neighborhood market stocked with good food consistently. We care enough to fine tune and learn new skills (like marketing!). Cascadia Fresh Market has a solid shot at being a sustainable independent business come June.

The Ask: Start at Cascadia Fresh Market and shop out.

If you value convenient grocery shopping in an urban food desert and want to see independent markets flourish and proliferate, we have an ask for you: Will you start your shopping at the Fresh Market and then “shop out” to other retailers as necessary? Try it for a few weeks and see if it works for you/your family. In return for this routine change, we will make sure we always have a wide selection of staple and exciting things at affordable prices. The more people shop, the more variety we can bring in. Express your food preferences to the staff and we will seek the foods that are important to you. This market is in the process of tailoring itself to fit the contours of the community and you can help shape that.

Where even is the Fresh Market?

One of our barriers has been that our storefront is hard to notice from the street. We are on Delridge, but mid-block in the base of a building. Young trees in the parking strip and median are the perfect height to obscure signage and cause cars and busses to pass in a blur without noticing the cool new market in town. Find our sunny little market in the shade of the building at 5444 Delridge Way SW. Cascadia Fresh Market is just south of the Delridge Library, just north of Sree’s gas station, on the East (opposite) side of Delridge Way. There is nearly always open parking directly in front of the store. Other nearby landmarks: the Rapid Ride H line stop on the corner of Findlay and Delridge (same side of the street), Pho Aroma, or any of the small restaurants in the KBM commissary kitchen. All of these locations are within a stone’s throw of our storefront.

Full grocery, full tummy, full heart.

The Fresh Market doesn’t just have veg – we always have staples like eggs, milk, rice, beans, yogurt, etc. We also have spices and drinks (cold brew, kombucha, soda, flavored milks, the works) and all sorts of snacks (ice cream, cookies, chips, pizzas, and more).

The Fresh Market aims to weave together a better, stronger food culture in North Delridge – one that is

inclusive and easy and a place every person looks forward to visiting. There are wide aisles for those

with mobility challenges, and lo-fi games to occupy kids for a few moments of rare shopping peace.

Free Fridge Overflow-eth

Before there was a Free Fridge there was Carrot Man’s Carrot Stand on 25 th . Our family put out free produce during the pandemic and our neighbors didn’t let anything sit long! Everyone felt welcome and excited for free food, even if it needed a little rehab (aka, to be put in a glass of water for a few hours). This resource has simply moved to the refrigerator inside the Fresh Market. It’s not much farther away and everyone is welcome to utilize the fridge. It often sits super full for days. We would rather people take the items immediately so that they are in the best possible shape. The West Seattle Food Bank has sponsored our Free Fridge and together we want you to know – FREE FRESH FOOD IS AVAILABLE EVERY DAY at the Fresh Market. It’s usually fruit and vegetables, but other items make their way there as well. Come check it out. It’s okay to bring a pet on a leash into the Fresh Market.