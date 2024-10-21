BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Molly Moon’s West Seattle update – including location switch

(Reader photo from April, the formerly planned Molly Moon’s space)

Half a year after Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream uncloaked plans to expand to West Seattle by hanging a banner at 4540 California SW, we have updates.

For one, Molly Moon herself tells WSB today that “We hope to open in West Seattle in the spring. It’s been a wild ride with this location and real estate in the Junction. we hope the community believes we’re worth the wait. We’ll try hard to get open around the time the sun stays up until 7 pm again!”

Here’s a big part of that “wild ride” – Instead of opening in the ex-Seattle E-Bike space, they’ll be opening in the space that Cupcake Royale just vacated a few doors down, as rumored. When we asked about it previously, they weren’t ready to comment, but they’re confirming the plan now: “It was touch and go and I wasn’t sure it would happen, but we closed on the purchase of the West Seattle Cupcake Royale on Friday. We will file for building permits there and open our shop on the corner of California and Alaska. … Our plans for the corner space are the same — we’ll be making all the ice cream on site, like we do in all of our locations, and creating about 15 – 20 living-wage jobs with upward mobility opportunities when we open. We’re really looking forward to joining the WS community!”

Meantime, they’re looking for a “great tenant” for their originally planned space at 4540 California, for which they have a 10-year lease. If interested, email molly@mollymoon.com.