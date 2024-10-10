BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Cupcake Royale closing in West Seattle after Monday

(WSB file photo)

Five months ago, we reported on Cupcake Royale‘s statement that they would eventually close its West Seattle cafés (and its others). No timeline, at the time. Now there is one – next Monday is CR’s last WS day. Here’s the announcement we received from proprietor Jody Hall:

Thank you and farewell West Seattle!

We are closing our West Seattle location. Our last day is Monday, October 14.

Come visit us!

A love note from Jody – founder & ceo:

Thank you. We’ve called this corner in the Alaska Junction home for 19 years. Thanks for being a part of our journey and story. Thank you for including us into your family and celebrations. It’s been an absolute honor and pleasure to have been a part of the West Seattle community. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you!

West Seattle was our third location in as many years after opening one of the nation’s first cupcake shops in 2003. You may recall that we announced earlier this year that we planned to close our locations once we found new tenants to take over our leases. We did this because we knew we wouldn’t survive if we continued business as usual.

Don’t fret! Cupcake Royale will still be making the city’s best cupcakes! While we’re closing our cafes (Madrona is still open – our last of the original cafes), we are NOT CLOSING Cupcake Royale. In fact, we’re expanding. We’re opening a new location on Capitol Hill (1102 E Pike Street & 11th) – across from the old Cupcake Royale locations. It’s 300sf vs 3,000sf. Our bakery in South Park (a hop-skip from West Seattle!) is also open to the public for pre-order pick ups. In fact, we’re excited to narrow our focus and team on just cupcakes – made every day, from scratch with real ingredients–from the oven to your belly.

SO COME VISIT US IN WEST SEATTLE – OUR LAST DAY IS MONDAY OCT 14!

Jody will be at the cafe over the weekend to say thanks – open 10a to 5p thru Monday. Come by and grab a box to enjoy and share with pals. We’ll have a yard sale of some classic merch and other treasures too. We’d love to see you and thank you for the love.

We invite you to continue to support our business!

Order online at CupcakeRoyale.com.

Pre-order the day before for best pricing!

Delivery available in Seattle & Bellevue.

Visit our Cafe in Capitol Hill: 1102 E Pike St

Visit our Bakery in South Park: 1605 S 93rd St

Keep it Royale West Seattle!

Thank you!

Jody