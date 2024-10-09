West Seattle, Washington

About the U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters over West Seattle

October 9, 2024 2:39 pm
(Photo sent by Sally)

Lots of questions this past hour about U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters over West Seattle. They’re from Joint Base Lewis McChord in Pierce County. We have a message out to Public Affairs there to see if they can comment. But this is far from the first time these types of helicopters have looped the area (and other points between here and the base); more often, we see them at night (flight trackers generally list them), and we’ve been told before that these are training flights.

(Photo sent by Karen)

(update) We’ve added a few more photos – thanks to everyone who’s sent them!

(Photo sent by Mike)

  • Emily October 9, 2024 (2:46 pm)
    FlightRadar24 showed them doing circles around West Seattle and flying like 150ft over Lumen Field like 5 times

    • WSB October 9, 2024 (2:48 pm)
      Yes, that’s what the training flights often show, a loop here, a loop there. I did just reach an actual person at JBLM Public Affairs who is checking for me.

      • cb3811 October 9, 2024 (2:55 pm)
        I’m guessing it’s practice for a flyover for the Seahawks game tomorrow?

    • SeaK October 9, 2024 (3:09 pm)
      There is a hawks game tomorrow, maybe they’re practicing for a flyover? It was incredibly annoying to try and work with them circling, my desk was vibrating from the noise. 

      • Marty2 October 9, 2024 (3:26 pm)
        I was near the downtown Ferry Terminal this afternoon and saw them fly over Lumen Field, so I assume it was practice for tomorrow night’s Hawk game.

  • brizone October 9, 2024 (2:49 pm)
    Flew over the Myrtle Reservoir 4-5 times at this point.  Annoying.

  • Lauri October 9, 2024 (2:51 pm)
    Thank you! Assumed it was for training, but it’s good to know all is well.

  • Chris October 9, 2024 (2:51 pm)
    Thank you  WSB!

  • WS Res October 9, 2024 (3:02 pm)
    Flew so low over my house it shook my windows!

  • BJG October 9, 2024 (3:04 pm)
    The three helicopters flew so low directly over our house that as I pushed the front door open, the rotor blades forced the door back at me. Or was is the sound waves as well? That was too low! 

  • KM October 9, 2024 (3:12 pm)
    Thanks WSB for being such a reliable resource! I knew I’d find an answer here. 

  • Rhonda October 9, 2024 (3:29 pm)
    Too cool!

