About the U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters over West Seattle

(Photo sent by Sally)

Lots of questions this past hour about U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters over West Seattle. They’re from Joint Base Lewis McChord in Pierce County. We have a message out to Public Affairs there to see if they can comment. But this is far from the first time these types of helicopters have looped the area (and other points between here and the base); more often, we see them at night (flight trackers generally list them), and we’ve been told before that these are training flights.

(Photo sent by Karen)

(update) We’ve added a few more photos – thanks to everyone who’s sent them!