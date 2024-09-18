You asked, so we asked: When is Virginia Mason Franciscan Health finally opening 3400 California?

No photo (yet), but Thomas emailed today to say the future Virginia Mason Franciscan Health clinic at 3400 California SW is getting painted, and to ask when it’s opening. It’s now been 3 1/2 years since the health-care organization announced it would take over the former Swedish building, plagued by vandalism and burglary over those many vacant months. So we sent the question to VMFH’s media team and received this response attributed to Franciscan Medical Group COO Jane Root:

We’re excited to open the Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Medical Pavilion – West Seattle (3400 California Ave.) in the coming months to bring services including primary care, cardiology, women’s health, gastroenterology, and more to the community. We are targeting opening before the end of year 2024 and will keep you apprised of the grand opening details.

The original announcement had targeted fall 2021 for the facility’s opening. Swedish was in the building previously and moved to The Junction.